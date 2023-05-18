Hilda Baci reveals her toughest hours, during 100 cooking hrs

Celebrity chef and restaurateur Hilda Effiong Bassey, also known as Hilda Baci, recently completed her attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the individual with the longest cooking time.

Originally aiming to cook for 96 hours to surpass Lata Tandon’s record of 87 hours and 45 minutes set in 2019, Hilda Baci decided to extend her attempt to 100 hours and 40 minutes as the 96th hour approached, surpassing the previous record by more than 13 hours.

Hilda’s cooking marathon began on May 11, 2023, and concluded late on May 15. Throughout the event, she skillfully prepared over 200 meals, serving them to an impressive crowd of over 4,000 people.

Expressing gratitude for the overwhelming love and support she received, she thanked Nigerians for their incessant cheers.

She further noted that her toughest moments were the first 6 hours and she had to pray to God for strength.

She said:

” I am so amazed at the outpouring of love from Nigerians towards achieving this record. The first six hours were the toughest for me, I had to pray to God for strength.

“I appreciate everyone who took time out to support and encourage me by visiting the venue to cheer me on or driving the conversation on social platforms.

“Your unwavering passion to see me succeed through this attempt is heartfelt. I am grateful to my family, the various teams that worked with me on this project, and fans from all over the world who kept the passion going.