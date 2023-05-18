JAMB Direct entry applicants lament

Students seeking admission into universities through the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board are facing harrowing times !

The board insistence on physical registration, YOUNEWS gather is the bane of large crowd of intending students at the Board’s office…

And it is a case of only one office attending to thousands of people.

Curiously, In previous years, registration was permitted from a JAMB-accredited centre near applicants’ houses, but they suddenly came up with a new policy that we must register at only their centre.

The occasioned pressure has forced some of the students to be sleeping outside the JAMB office, at Ojora Road, Ikoyi, where the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board National Headquarters Annex Office is located, for days.

Applicants had to travelled from the outskirts of Lagos to register for the 2023 Direct Entry, which would enable them to gain admission into the 200-level in university.

This year, JAMB said it would only recognise and accept 13 qualifications/certificates for the exercise.

For the first degree, University Diploma, Higher National Diploma, Ordinary National Diploma/National Diploma and Nigeria Certificate in Education holders will have to upload their certificates and letters of admission offered by JAMB for the certificate obtained.

Also, for Interim Joint Matriculation Board A’ Level, Joint Universities Examination Board A’ Level, NABTEB Advanced National Business Certificate, NABTEB Advanced National Technical Certificate, Higher Islamic Studies Certificate by NBAIS, International Baccalaureate and National Registered Nurse/National Registered Midwife, candidates were expected to upload their certificates and letter of admissions from the bodies conducting the examinations.

In March 2023, JAMB’s Registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, announced the reopening of the 2023 Direct Entry registration from March 20, 2023, to April 28, 2023, after it was previously suspended in February.

It was, however, extended to May 6 and then to May 13.

JAMB made this year’s registration in-person, cancelling the online registration it practised over the years.

Also, it was compulsory for every candidate to apply manually for registration using their biometrics at the permanent testing centre in every state nationwide.

JAMB had set new guidelines in March 2023 for the registration of the 2023 Direct Entry nationwide to check the high level of forgery of the ‘A’ Level certificates used for the registration.

Oloyede had said that the joint operations of the Federal Ministry of Education and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission on direct entry qualifications brought to light some of these “unsavoury and nefarious activities.”

The registrar also stated that the 2023 direct entry registration would only be restricted to JAMB professional testing centres and would also be done under strict supervision.