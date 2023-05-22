A peep into Dangote refinery inaguration today, 5 presidents…

President Muhammadu Buhari, alongside his counterparts from Ghana, Togo, Senegal, Niger and Chad would inaugurate multi-billion dollar refinery.

It stated that those expected at the historic event, apart from international dignitaries, include the Presidents of Togo, Gnassingbé Eyadéma; Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo; Senegal, Macky Sall; Niger Republic, Mohamed Bazoum, Chad, Mahamat Déby and a host of ambassadors.

It stated that President Paul Kagame of Rwanda, who would not be physically present, would, however, present his goodwill message virtually.

All 36 state governors and most of the governors-elect, ministers, senators, and captains of industries in Nigeria and others from outside the country have indicated interest to attend, according to the statement.

It further stated that global oil traders, top international bankers, international multilateral agencies had also indicated their readiness to grace the ceremony.

Nigeria’s President-Elect, Bola Tinubu, whose administration, while he was the Governor of Lagos State in 2002 floated the Free Trade Zone in Ibeju-Lekki where the refinery is located, is also expected to be at the event.

Interestingly, ahead of the commissioning of the Dangote Refinery by President Muhammadu Buhari today, Lagos State Government has urged residents to plan their movement in and out of the Lekki-Epe corridor between eight a.m and two p.m.

A statement released by the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation and signed by the Commissioner, Frederic Oladeinde noted that it becomes imperative for the State Government to alert the public, particularly regular road users in Lekki-Epe zone, due to high vehicular movement that will be witnessed in the axis as a result of the commissioning.

The Statement advised residents to plan their journeys around the axis, in order to forestall avoidable delays in travel time.

It added that Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA and other traffic enforcement Personnel have been charged to ensure effective management and control of traffic, urging Motorists to cooperate with them for seamless flow of traffic.