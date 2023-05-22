Veteran Yoruba actor, Adewale Adeyemo dies of Lung, Liver & Kidney problems

Veteran Yoruba actor, Prince Ademola Adeyemo is dead.

His colleague, Kunle Afod, broke the sad news.

Sharing a photo of the deceased, Kunle Afod wrote:”Hmmmm. God you know best. RIP Prince Ademola Adeyemo,” he captioned.

“He passed on early hour of today after a brief illness.. God will comfort all his family friends and colleagues.”

Adeyemo is said to have battled different ailments since 2021 and was said to have gotten the attention of billionaire businessman, Otunba Mike Adenuga, who bankrolled the surgery that the actor underwent.

He later succumbed to the cold hands of death on Monday morning.

Baba Igbomina, as he was fondly called because of his roots in Kwara State, had been in the movie industry for more than three decades. He was known for his humorous character.

Adeyemo popularly known in the industry as Baba Igbomina few months ago identified the big role played by the chairman of Telecommunication giant, Globacom, Otunba Mike Adenuga, when he was seriously down with three strange ailments.

Late last year, precisely in December 2020, the actor was reported to have critically been down with damage in his Lung, Liver and Kidney and he urgently needed to undergo a surgery which will cost him millions of Naira.

He then came out to appeal to the general public to save his life by making donations for him. One of those who quickly came out to foot the bill is the popular Nigerian billionaire, Mike Adenuga.

The Globacom boss, we were told sent a cheque of an undisclosed amount to him through the president of Theater Arts And Motion Pictures Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), Mr Bolaji Amusan aka Mr Latin.

But after spending the millions for his surgery, things have not really been rosy for the actor who is now finding it difficult to feed himself and buy his drugs.

In an exclusive chat with Gbolahan Adetayo, Adeyemo said, “I want to use this medium to appreciate every Nigerian home and abroad for rescued me from the hands of death. I pray God will meet all of us at the point of your needs.

My special thanks goes to Otunba Mike Adenuga for helping me out. He sent me a cheque via Mr Latin when I was in the hospital. I will not forget the efforts of the entire members of TAMPAN, some of my colleagues at Oduduwa College also assisted me. After I paid for the operation and hospital bills, I was left with no money. Buying my drugs and feeding myself became a serious problem for me. I am just recovering, I haven’t started working. My fellow Nigerians, please help me, this hunger is much”, he said.