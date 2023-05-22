Residents doctors end warning strike, resume today

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors has directed its members to resume work today (Monday) following a five-day nationwide warning strike embarked upon by its members.

NARD, after its three-hour Extraordinary National Executive Council meeting, however, said it would review Federal Government’s commitment to resolving the issues in the next two weeks.

The association on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Federal Government to address the issues raised by the resident doctors.

NARD, however, said it would be reviewing the strike in two weeks

Recall that the NARD on May 17 embarked on a nationwide strike to press home its demands from the Federal Government.

The doctors are demanding immediate massive recruitment of clinical staff in the hospitals; immediate withdrawal of the bill seeking to compel medical and dental graduates to render five-year compulsory services in Nigeria before being granted full licences to practise; immediate infrastructural development in the hospitals with a subsequent allocation of at least 15 per cent of the budgetary provisions to health in line with the 2001 Abuja declaration.

Other demands are the immediate payment of the 2023 Medical Residency Training Fund in line with the agreements reached at the stakeholders’ meeting convened by the Federal Ministry of Health on February 15, 2023; the immediate increment in the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure to the tune of 200 per cent of the gross salary of Doctors in addition to the allowances included in the letter written to the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire on July 7, 2022, for the review of CONMESS; among others.