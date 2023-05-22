Will Dangote refinery end fuel scarcity, reduce pump price ?

The Dangote Refinery, located in the Lekki Free Trade Zone in Lagos State, is set to revolutionise the Nigerian oil and gas industry. The refinery, which will have a refining capacity of 650,000 barrels per day, will not only produce high-quality gasoline and diesel, but also petrochemicals and aviation fuel.

The investment from all indications is a game-changer for the Nigerian oil and gas sector.

While it is very unlikely that the start of operation at the refinery would lead to a massive reduction in the price of petrol, it will reduce freight costs and enhance supply security.

Experts who are not fazed or overly dazzled by the trending high expectations have said,

Dangote Refinery would not necessarily provide solution to the subsidy regime as the facility will operate as an international entity.

Stating as a matter of fact, the chairman of Coronation Capital, who is the former chief executive officer of Access Bank Plc , Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede said:

“From an economic standpoint you now have the ability to refine 650,000 barrels of crude per day in Nigeria once that refinery is commissioned. On whether or not it is going to mean that you can remove fuel subsidy, the first question should be: Will Nigeria give Dangote subsidised crude oil? At what price will Nigeria give Dangote crude oil?

“If you want to continue with fuel subsidy, the only way the Dangote Refinery is going to be able to generate fuel at sub-international market price is if you give the company subsidised crude oil. Now, Dangote is not asking for subsidised crude oil, nor are Nigerians asking for subsidised crude oil,”

The National President, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, Chinedu Okonkwo, said the refinery would not only create jobs, but would reduce the cost of deregulated petrol.

Okonkwo, said in a recent interview,

, “That the refinery is going to create further hope for this nation. It will create a lot of jobs and ensure availability of products. The time spent in importing petroleum products will be eliminated and Nigeria will gain a lot from it, moving forward”

On whether the facility would have an impact on petroleum products’ prices, Okonkwo said,

“Dangote is a private businessman who is out to make money. But one thing is that if the petroleum business is deregulated, the products will be cheaper.

“This is because the cost of freight, carrying the crude and refining it and bringing it back as refined products, will be addressed and that value alone will be an advantage for the country.”

When probed further to explain whether this implied that petrol would be cheaper once deregulated and the refinery starts producing, the IPMAN president replied, “Yes, at least it will reduce the stress around availability and affordability.”