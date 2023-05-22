Yahoo Boy Caught With Mother And Father’s Head Inside Bag

A 29-years-old boy whose name was given as Kenneth has been caught with two human heads inside a bag, the two human head is said to be that of his mother and father which he allegedly killed for money ritual purposes.

The incidents which took place in Kwara State was witnessed by huge number of residents who came out to see how the boy was caught and brutally beaten by angry mob who arrested him before he was handed over to the police for good investigations and proper persecution.

The boy whose parents were declared missing for almost a month plus was caught with human heads on his way to a herbalist place and during interrogations he confessed to have ganged up with his friends who introduced him into ritual making to kidnap his father and mother, killed them inside the forest and cut of their heads to be used for ritual purposes.

The boy who was brutally beaten by angry mob after his confession said the only way he could take his parents heads to the herbalist was to carry it inside a school bag to avoid been caught.

He ran out of luck on his way while heading to the herbalist house not knowing that he was followed by one of his family members who immediately drew the attention of a vigilante member to check the content of the bag. While he was been checked two human heads were discovered.

The boy was immediately handed over to the police.

The State Police Public Relations Officer who confirmed the sad incident said he was shocked when he heard the news and how heartless a child can be to his parents who brought him to the world.

He will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded by the police.