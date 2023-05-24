10 Things To Know About New Twitter CEO, Linda Yaccarino

On Friday, May 12, 2023, Twitter’s owner, Elon Musk, announced 59-year-old American media guru of Italian descent Linda Yaccarino as the new Chief Executive Officer of the platform.

The announcement instantly made Yaccarino the most trending topic on social media, as many comb the internet to dig out facts about her.

Here are 10 interesting facts about the new Twitter CEO: