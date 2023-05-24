Hilda Baci’s dress sense raises question

Chef Hilda Baci, who surpassed the Guinness World Record holder for longest cooking by an individual, is trending for the wrong reason!

“This is the lady all of us celebrated last week

Hilda Baci as she is called. The longest cooker that broke the Guinness book of record for cooking for about 88 hours.

“My question now is, why must a reputable and wildly celebrated figure like Hilda appear in public with this kind of out fit?

“No insult please. Let’s hear your opinions

These and similar amazement about her and her gang of friends, including how she has been hosting wild, almost nude parties.

Many are scared of her being a role model to their children .the *z generation.

It all seems like the Seamy side of Hilda Baci exposed, But those in the know insists that is just her.

Another soial media commenter said “Just when I thought Nigerian young girls had found a mentor…

Before the cookathon.

Internet never forgives both the good n the bad..

Role model beyond the food..

Intrestingly, speaking about the fame she had gotten from her feat, the Akwa Ibom-born chef stated, “A lot of people see this buzz now, and most of them think I dropped from the sky.

They don’t know I was homeless at some point. There’s an entire phase and journey that got me here, and I’m not even done.

“This is still part of a journey. I’m still on a path, and I’m still going. It’s not always going to be rosy. It’s not always going to be easy. But we need more examples like this so people can say, ‘Hilda did it, so I can do it as well.’”

The chef, who showcased her culinary skills in front of a live audience during the cook-a-thon, accomplished a 100-hour record time after cooking for four days.