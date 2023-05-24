Subomi Balogun’s tasteful and Stylish lifestyles

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) founder, late Otunba (Dr) Michael Olasubomi Balogun, CON, The “Otunba Tunwase of Ijebu” mansion is located on Milverton Road, facing the Glover Roundabout in Ikoyi, Lagos. It was designed by Nigeria’s foremost Architectural Firm and was constructed by Cappa d’ Alberto Plc.

The house was inspired by the Pennsylvania Avenue’s White House.

It’s described as “Otunba’s Jewel” with its crystal coated Grecian Porticos & Colonnaded Porches.

Some part of the house is cladded in white Calacatta Carra. Calacatta are a brand of Italian marbles, the finest and most expensive worldwide.

The rest of the house was painted by Farrow & Ball UK.

Farrow & Ball make the world’s most expensive paints. Otunba flew them to Nigeria with their paints to clad the walls.

The interior was finished with liquid hold by African Blackwood & Rosewood. It was furnished by Boca do Lobo, Fendi Home & Henredon.

It sits on an acre of land,

that’s 6 standard plots. A plot of land around that part of Ikoyi goes for upwards of N500m per plot.

The interior finishing cost him $3.7m while the building cost $3.5m at the time of construction

Otunba is a lover of the good life as he lives in splendour and majesty. He has a grandiose taste and everything about him speaks it from his mansions in the choicest locations around the world and top of the range luxury vehicles.

His skyscraper office on Marina, Lagos and Ijebu-Ode country home are magnificent edifices to behold.

He has 11 custom-built Rolls Royce parked in his houses and offices around Nigeria.

He has at least 1 Rolls Royce parked in his homes around the world.

He was listed by Forbes as one of the richest Nigerians with a fortune in the excess of $5billion.