Make or Mar Supreme Court Judgement on Friday, May 26th

The Supreme Court Justices will given judgment on Friday, May 26th.

It is probably the most important day in Nigeria since the February 25th Presidential election this year.

Millions of Nigerians also waiting on the judgment to be given by the Justices of the Supreme Court.

It is to determine if the APC Presidential running mate, Alhaji Shettima violated Section 35 of the Electoral Act 2022 by having a double nomination, thereby voiding the joint presidential ticket.

There’s been precedence set by the Supreme Court in a similar case like this with Uche Nwosu of Imo State. The Supreme Court ruled against Nwosu and disqualified him.

That precedent is what many legal experts are looking at to see if the Justices will rule against Shettima and the APC this Friday.

Another case is that of Bayelsa, Supreme Court nullifies Bayelsa governor-elect’s election, declares PDP winner. The Supreme Court on Thursday nullified the election of Bayelsa State governor-elect, David Lyon, and his running mate, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo, who were already preparing to be inaugurated.

The Supreme Court, on Thursday, sacked David Lyon of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as governor-elect of Bayelsa State, barely 24 hours to his inauguration.

Mr Lyon, who won the November 2019 governorship election, was to be sworn in as governor on Friday.

A five-member panel of the apex court led by Justice Mary Odili nullified the election of Mr Lyon on the grounds that his deputy, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo, presented false information to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in aid of his qualification for the November 16 governorship election in the state.

The apex court in the judgment delivered by Justice Ejembi Eko consequently ordered INEC to withdraw the Certificate of Return issued to Messrs Lyon and Degi-Eremienyo.

The court also ordered that INEC should immediately declare the party with the highest number of lawful votes and geographical spread the winner of the election.

With the judgment of the apex court on Thursday, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Diri Duoye, is expected to be inaugurated as governor of Bayelsa State.

The PDP and its governorship candidate, Mr Diri, had filed a suit against Messrs Lyon and Degi-Eremienyo, and INEC, seeking the disqualification of the APC deputy governorship candidate.

They had claimed that Mr Degi-Eremienyo gave false information in his CF 0001 form submitted to INEC.

YOUNEWS have spoken to a few brilliant lawyers and their positions are that Shettima has no hope of dodging this case, with all the facts of the case on ground.

A couple more lawyers YOUNEWS asked for a balanced opinion are undecided. They feel it can go either way, since the confidence in the Supreme Court in giving the right and expected legal judgments in the political space has been waning for a couple of years now.

If the Supreme Court rules on Friday that Shettima violated the Electoral Law, it would mean outright disqualification of him and Bola Ahmed Tinubu, since it’s a joint ticket!

If that happens on Friday, it would mean a couple of things might happen, depending on the further judgement given. It might mean that the person whom INEC declared as the second position holder in the Presidential Election would be declared the President-Elect.

That would be Atiku Abubakar. If that is the case, then Atiku will likely be sworn in as the President.

However, if the Supreme Court disqualifies both Tinubu and Shettima without making any pronouncement on who should be sworn in, there would likely be an extension for a number of days, of the Buhari presidency. Buhari might continue for not more than six months and if he doesn’t wish to continue in office beyond May 29th, perhaps Vice-President Osinbajo might hold forth for a few more months if he too wishes, until another election holds. These are my own layman’s opinions on what might be the scenario and not cast in stone under any legal framework. So, the reader should take this part about an extension of the Buhari/Osinbajo tenure as hypothetical on my part.

There is another scenario too. If Atiku is declared as the winner and sworn in, the case at the Presidential Election Tribunal asking for the judicial interpretation of the constitution as it concerns the 25% in the FCT will definitely come up.

Now, here’s what I think of that section of the constitution. I believe that for a winner to be declared in any Presidential Election, that person has to win 25% in the FCT. I think it’s a no-brainer. Forget what the APC lawyers are trying to argue. My own understanding tells me that the ‘AND’ in that section of the constitution is not in anyway ambiguous but a conjunctive requirement.

So, if Atiku is declared the winner if the judgement on Friday dismisses BAT and Shettima, it is rather likely that he will still step down when the Tribunal gives a judgment on that 25% in the FCT matter. If that happens, Atiku and Obi will slug it out in a run off election, going by the Electoral law, because BAT and Shettima would have been disqualified from running in that run-off.

So, you now can see why this Friday the 26th of May is an important day for millions of Nigerians.

I can only imagine the kind of pressure the Honourable Justices of the Supreme Court are under right now.

Nigerians can only hope that they give the judgement which satisfies their consciences according to the rule of law.