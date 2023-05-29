President Tinubu removes fuel Subsidy in 1st speech !

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
YouNews May 29, 2023

Nigeria’s 16th President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, dropped a bombshell in his acceptance speech by declaring an end to fuel subsidy.

In the first policy directive of his administration, President Bola Tinubu has announced the removal of fuel subsidy. He disclosed this on Monday in his inaugural speech as the new President of Nigeria.

According to him, subsidy can no longer justify its ever increasing costs in the wake of drying resources.

We shall instead re-channel the funds into better investment in public infrastructure, education, healthcare and jobs that will materially improve the lives of millions,” Tinubu stated.

“Unfortunately, the budget makes no provision for fuel subsidy. So fuel subsidy is gone,”

Tinubu said shortly after his swearing-in at Eagle Square in Abuja, the Nigerian capital.

His swearing-in, amidst pomp and pageantry, took place at 10:37 a.m. and was performed by the Chief Justice of the Federation, Justice Olukayode Ariwola.

The new President’s acceptance speech had to wait till around 1:00 p.m. due to other inauguration formalities

President shortly after taking the Oath of Office proceeded to inspect the Brigade of Guards.

This was closely followed by a ceremonial parade, air display by the Nigerian Air Force, cultural display as well as 21 Gun Salute.

Senator Kashim Shettima was earlier sworn-in as the Vice-President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria at about 10:30 a.m.

