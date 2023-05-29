Raymond Dokpesi Electrocuted ! Dead !

Raymond Dokpesi, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and founder, DAAR Communications plc, has died at the age of 71.

A family member confirmed this to YOUNEWS on Monday, saying the media mogul died at a hospital in Abuja.

According to the family source who doesn’t want to be mentioned, Dokpesi had suffered a stroke shortly after the recent Ramadan fast and had been managing his health since.

The family source revealed that Dokpesi was eventually placed on occupational therapy to improve his daily activities through walking out at the gym.

The source said during one of his routine gym exercises, Dokpesi was electrocuted while using one of the gym equipment, leading to stroke and his eventual death.

The Dokpesi family is expected to issue a statement on the development soon

In 2020, Raymond Dokpesi and members of his family were hospitalized at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital after they were diagnosed with COVID-19. They, however, survived the disease.

Dokpesi founded the African Independent Television (AIT) and Raypower FM and was the deputy Director-General of technical and systems of Atiku Abubakar’s Presidential Campaign Council.