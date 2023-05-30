Court orders Adedoyin to die by hanging over Timothy’s murder !

The Chief Judge, Justice Adepele-Ojo in her ruling on Tuesday find Adedoying culpable of the offences of conspiracy and murder of the postgraduate student of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

Timothy Adegoke was declared missing on Monday 7 November, 2021.Later his dead body was uncovered.

Adegoke, who is an Abuja-based student, had traveled to Ife on 5 November, to write one examination for the school distance learning centre for Moro, Osun State.

Justice Ojo in her ongoing judgement said the owner of the hotel and two of his workers, based on the circumstances of the case established by the prosecuting counsel, Femi Falana, SAN, are found culpable of conspiracy to commit murder, and unlawful killing of the deceased.