Actress Bukola Arugba Confirms Separation From Lover, Damola Olatunji

Nollywood actress, Bukola Awoyemi, has announced her separation from the father of her children and industry colleague, Damola Olatunji.

The actress shared a screenshot of a letter written by her lawyers on her Instagram account on Tuesday.

According to the letter, they have never been married to each other but are blessed with twins; a girl and a boy.

The letter read, “We are solicitors to Ms. Bukola Awoyemi, also known as Arugba, hereinafter referred to as our client and on whose instruction we give this notice.

“Please take NOTE that our client, Bukola Awoyemi and Mr. Damola Olatunji are no longer an item. They have gone their separate ways and this is without any hard feelings or ill will. They have never been married to each other but are blessed with two lovely children (twins).

“They have both agreed to jointly ensure that the wellbeing and welfare of their two children is guaranteed.

“Our client wishes Mr. Damola Olatunji God’s continued blessings.”