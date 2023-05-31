Is that Tinubu 1st major blunder ?

The debate is on, as some are thinking President Tinubu should not have announced the subsidy removal in the manner and way he said it!

Conversely, others are of the opinion that it is better to hit the ground running.afterall ,Peter Obi also said it during campaign that, he would remove subsidy from first day in office, if elected.

Tinubu’s media aides had to quickly come back to start explaining that it was already removed by the budget planning after June…but the deed was already done.

Many have catch on the speech to creat panic buying, hoarding, long qeueu.

Tinubu had in his inaugural address at the Eagle Square on Monday pronounced with finality an end to subsidy.

The announcement by the President had triggered queues across filling stations.

Taking advantage of the President’s Monday pronouncement, fuel outlets hiked the pump price to the consternation of citizens.

Less than 24 hours after President Bola Tinubu declared an end to fuel subsidy, the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit commonly known as petrol has skyrocketed to N600 per litre from N195/l in many parts of the country.

The development equally triggered a 100 per cent hike in transport fares, while long queues resurfaced at fuel stations across Lagos, Abuja, Ilorin, Benin, Asaba, Port Harcourt, Kano, Makurdi and other major cities and urban areas.

To worsen the situation, many outlets shut down their facilities and refused to dispense fuel to motorists, further creating scarcity and sparking desperation and panic buying at the fuel stations that were opened to customers.

Admitting that the announcement by the President had triggered queues across filling stations, the President and General Secretary of TUC, Festus Osifo and Nuhu Toro said they expected the President to be wise with the issue at hand.

Dissatisfied with the crisis occasioned by Tinubu’s statement, the Trade Union Congress knocked the President over his inaugural speech on Monday.

Osifo, who read the text of the briefing to journalists described the subsidy removal as a “delicate issue”, hence the reason ex-president Buhari passed the buck to the new administration.

He said, “We dare say that this is a very delicate issue that touches on the lives, if not very survival, of particularly the working people, hence ought to have been treated with the utmost caution, and should have been preceded by robust dialogue and consultation with, the representatives of the working people, including professionals, market people, students and the poor masses.”

The labour leader said Nigerian workers and indeed masses must not be made to suffer the inefficiency of successive governments, adding that they are ready to dialogue with the President.

However, defending the pronouncements during President Tinubu’s inaguration Speech, the Vice President Kashim Shettima, on Tuesday, warned that Nigeria needed to get rid of fuel subsidy, else the subsidy would get rid of the nation.

Shettima said in the fullness of time Nigerians will appreciate the President’s “noble intentions for the nation.”

The issue of fuel subsidy will be frontally addressed. The earlier we do so, the better,” he said.

Shettima said the administration anticipated fierce opposition to its decision to discontinue fuel subsidy, but vowed to remain resolute in achieving the objective.

“The truth of the matter is that it is either we get rid of subsidy or the fuel subsidy gets rid of the Nigerian nation,” Vice President Shettima told journalists on his first day in office at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to him, the subsidy regime has only funded the “ostentatious lifestyle” of a handful of affluent Nigerians to the detriment of an impoverished majority.

He assured Nigerians that despite the expected opposition from beneficiaries of the subsidy regime, President Bola Tinubu, whom he described as a leader of strong will and conviction, would address the challenge head-on.

“The President has already made pronouncements yesterday on the issue of the fuel subsidy. The truth of the matter is that it is either we get rid of subsidy or the fuel subsidy gets rid of the Nigerian nation.