Customers Laud Polaris Bank Exclusive Banking Product

Nigeria’s leading Retail Bank, Polaris Bank has announced the launch of its exclusive banking product aimed at serving its High Net-worth Individuals (HNIs) seeking innovative investment options in challenging economic times.

The unveiling which took place in Ikoyi, Lagos, on Tuesday was attended by esteemed guests, industry experts, and corporate customers from across the country.

The exclusive banking proposition, designed to guide HNIs towards high-yield investment opportunities, received an overwhelmingly positive response from customers present at the launch with most of them offering their testimonials, and endorsements, to the value offered by the products.

A customer and Founding Partner of a Lagos-based Law Firm at the event Mrs. Damilola Adegbenro, noted, “Polaris Bank has provided me with personalized guidance and access to exclusive investment options, helping me navigate the complex financial landscape. I highly recommend the bank’s exclusive banking proposition.”

Another customer, Alhaji Dahiru Mustapha, a large-scale farmer, praised the bank’s commitment to customer satisfaction and its holistic approach to banking.

“What sets Polaris Bank apart is their attention to detail and the bank’s understanding of the diverse needs of HNIs. Not only has the bank guided me towards high-yield investment options, but its partnerships with leading brands in complementary services have also helped me to enjoy exclusive lifestyle privileges.

At the launch, experts from Partner brands across sectors discussed robust and available wealth management windows for HNIs and guests, providing attendees with valuable insights and expert advice. Some of the partners include MIXTA Africa represented by Andrea Cameron-Cole who spoke about the immense real estate investment vehicles available in Nigeria and across Africa; Toyin Deinde, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Tangerine Africa spoke about available world-class health insurance HNIs could subscribe and benefit from being Polaris Bank’s Exclusive Banking customers.

A representative of VTA Global Services introduced to the guests the Citizenship by Investment service wherein interested enrollees and their dependents access Caribbean Passports that grant them easy mobility and passage to over 104 countries globally. Abiona Babarinde, General Manager at Coscharis Motors availed guests and HNIs present, the latest top-range automobiles that could be acquired with facilities made available under the Polaris Exclusive proposition.

“The discounts and privileges offered by Polaris Bank truly reflect the bank’s understanding of our needs said Mr. Osinachi Nwachukwu, a prominent player and CEO of an estate company. “Their partnerships have added immense value to my banking relationship. I am thrilled to have access to such exclusive privileges.”

Earlier in the day, Mr. Segun Opeke Executive Director who represented Polaris Bank’s Managing Director/CEO, welcomed guests and HNIs, explaining, “Polaris Bank has partnered with leading brands to provide discounts and privileges across a range of lifestyle services and experiences. From luxury travel to fine dining, our customers, especially HNIs, can now enjoy the perks of their hard-earned success with our carefully curated offerings.”

Group Head of Products & Market Development, Adebimpe Ihekuna, expressing appreciation to the customers stating, “The positive feedback received serves as a motivating force to further innovate and deliver exceptional solutions in a rapidly changing financial landscape.” She further admonished customers to use the Bank’s VULTe digital platform as a one-stop shop to access the exclusive services offered by the Bank.

Polaris Bank was adjudged Digital Bank of the Year in 2021 and 2022 in BusinessDay’s Banks And Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards. It also emerged as the best MSME Bank because of its ability to use technology to enable bottom-up support to the MSME sector.