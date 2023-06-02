It’s Official: Akume is SGF, Gbaja is CoS to Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu early Friday, June 2, 2023, in Abuja announced the appointment of a former Governor of Benue State and immediate past Minister of Special Duties, Senator George Akume, as Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

He equally announced the appointment of Speaker of House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, as Chief of Staff (CoS).

This was in confirmation of well spread permutations that Gbajabiamila had been appointed to the position.

Tinubu announced the appointment of Senator Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia, a former Deputy Governor of Jigawa State, as Deputy Chief of Staff.