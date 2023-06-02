Nationwide protest looms over Fuel, Tinubu gets 7-day ultimatum

A glimpse of what would happen nationwide, if and only if the needful is not done happened yesterday;

In reaction to the fuel price hike, the Edo Civil Society Organisations on Thursday blocked a section of the Benin/Lagos highway in protest against the subsidy removal.

The protest, which was held at different locations in the state, obstructed vehicular movements forcing commuters to trek long distances.

The Civil Society Organizations under the umbrella of the Free Nigeria Movement is said to have given President Bola Tinubu seven days Ultimatum to reverse his pronouncement on petrol subsidy removal or witness the mother of all protests, nationwide.

The group in a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday said the President’s pronouncement was insensitivity, as it was anti-people.

The leader of the group, Dr Moses Paul while urging all Nigerians to join hands in fighting against actions of individuals and governments, that threaten democracy and human existence, he noted that promoters of bad governance in the country must be held accountable.

According to him, Nigerians cannot continue to suffer amidst plenty, due to leaders that lack competence and empathy.

A statement signed and released by the group noted, “as a group, the Free Nigeria Movement, will continue to demand good governance, responsible leadership and insisting on a credible route to power.

“We frown at this unsavoury pronouncement of subsidy removal by the new government, which is essentially a place holding pending decisions on all petitions at the Presidential Election Tribunal Court.

“We call for the immediate reversal of this pronouncement, the failure of which we shall begin national protests within the next seven (7) days. This is the lawful duty and right of every Nigerian,” the group stated.

The group also urged the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress ( NLC) not to compromise its standards and people-oriented disposition, as it continues in talks with the government over the unfortunate subsidy removal.

“We are aware of ongoing talks with the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the many actors lobbying for an acceptance of the new pump price by the NLC leadership. We call on the NLC to remain steadfast in standing with the poor people of Nigeria and never compromising their position,” the group urged.

Intrestingly too, The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) has issued a directive for workers to commence an indefinite nationwide strike from Monday.

This comes as a result of a prolonged disagreement with shipping companies regarding the inadequate remuneration and welfare of employees.

The directive mandates workers to cease all operations of shipping companies until further notice.

During a briefing on Thursday, Prince Adewale Adeyanju, the President-General of MWUN, expressed his disappointment regarding the ongoing struggle between Organised Labour and shipping companies since 2018. Despite their efforts, no progress has been made on establishing a minimum standard for the welfare of workers in the shipping industry.

He stated that despite numerous ultimatums and interventions from the former Minister of Transportation, Muazu Sambo, multinational shipping companies have refused to comply. He expressed concern that the working conditions of workers in the shipping industry are akin to modern-day slavery.