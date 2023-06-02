Tinubu Appoints Wura Ola as (first Yoruba female) acting immigration CG

Less than 48 Hours after his Inauguration, the administration of President Bola Tinubu has announced that Adepoju Carol Wura-Ola, Deputy Comptroller General of Immigration, has been named interim Comptroller General of Immigration.

Adepoju replaces Isah Jere whose tenure expired on May 29, 2023.

In a statement released on Tuesday by Akinwale Dennis, stakeholders described Adepoju’s appointment as historic.

The statement said the acting CG’s appointment will inspire female officers to give the best to their careers in hopes of reaching the peak.

“We consider her appointment as historic because it is the first time an officer from the South West would be appointed to the position of the CG since the establishment of NIS in 1963,” the statement reads.

“As immigration stakeholders, we are elated by the appointment and see it as a huge encouragement to female officers that they can reach the highest level of authority if they serve with integrity, excellence and patriotism.

We can confirm that the appointment of Mrs Adepoju has been well received by men of the service at the NIS headquarters and across state commands and immigration formations in the country.”

The statement described Adepoju as a thoroughbred professional and highly motivated officer, who will bring her wealth of experience in immigration management to bear in the discharge of her duties.

“Her appointment is a breath of fresh air to the NIS, Nigerian women and all immigration stakeholders across the country,” the statement added.