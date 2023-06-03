83-yr-old Al Pacino Demands DNA Test From Pregnant 29-yr-old Girlfriend

American actor, Al Pacino, 83, demanded a DNA test from his pregnant 29-year-old girlfriend, Noor Alfallah.

According to TMZ, Al Pacino believed he couldn’t impregnate a woman because of a medical issue that typically causes infertility and he did not believe the baby was his at first.

His girlfriend, Alfallah, accepted to do the test, which proved he was indeed the father.

Pacino is expecting his fourth child with Alfallah. This will be Noor and Pacino’s first child together.

Pacino is father to three other kids: a daughter with ex-Jan Tarrant and twins with ex, Beverly D’Angelo.