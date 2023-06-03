Celebrity, Jacky Oh!, Dies At 32 After Cosmetic Surgery

Jacklyn Smith aka Ms Jacky Oh, mother of the children of popular YouTube personality, actor, and comedian DC Young Fly, has died at 32, after reportedly undergoing a cosmetic procedure.

According to a report by TMZ on Thursday, she died on Wednesday in Miami after undergoing a “mommy makeover.”

Jack was already being featured as one of the show’s “Wild ‘N Out” girls before she met Young Fly in 2015, the same year he made his premiere on MTV’s hit show “Wild ‘N Out.”

Young Fly was in Atlanta shooting new episodes when he got the tragic news about Jacky’s death.

WNO said, “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented Wild ‘N Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed. Jacky Oh was a loving friend and beloved colleague of the Wild ‘N Out cast throughout five seasons.

“More importantly, she was a tremendous mother to three beautiful children. The BET Media Group extends our condolences to the Smith family, DC Young Fly, B Simone, Nick Cannon and all friends who loved and cared for Jacky Oh during this difficult time.”

The couple, though never married, had three children together, two girls, Nova and Nala, and a boy, Prince who was born last year.