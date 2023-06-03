Gbaja says he won’t resign as Speaker after emerging CoS..why?

The Speaker House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has revealed the reason why he will not resign after being announced as the new Chief of Staff to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The president officially announced Gbajabiamila as his COS on Friday, June 2, 2023.

He also appointed a former Deputy Governor of Jigawa State, Sen. Ibrahim Hadejia, as Deputy Chief of Staff and Former Minister of Special Duties, George Akume, as Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

After Gbajabiamila’s confirmation as the new COS, it was said that he may have to resign from the House to pave the way for another lawmaker to take up the position until 11 June when the life of the current 9th House will terminate.

There are indications that if he resigns, his deputy, Idris Wase, will replace him. However, this may not hold as they were not elected on single ticket into the lower chamber.

In that case, a speaker pro tempore may have to be elected to conduct the affairs of the House until it winds down on 11 June.

However, while thanking the president for selecting him as his Chief of Staff, Gbajabiamila revealed that his resumption to office is June 14, 2023, which means he might not need to resign from his current position as speaker.

The terse statement issued on Twitter reads; “Thank you Mr. President for finding me worthy of being your Chief of Staff.

“Having spent the last 20 years in the Nigerian Parliament, and after winning my 6th term election into the National Assembly, I shall work with Mr. President in discharging the enormous task ahead of him for the peace and progress of the federal republic of Nigeria.

“I shall give my best when I take office on June 14 2023 as reflected in Mr. President’s official letter.”