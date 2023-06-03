Inside Story Why Popular Celestial Church Was Set Ablaze

Contrary to claims bandied about town that the body of the deceased workman remains “intact” and “no part of the body removed,for ritual purpose”

At the time of its report, “the situation is calm” the Church has been “totally destroyed” and the Shepherd, Prophet Aso seriously wounded

The inside story of why a popular parish of the Celestial Church of Christ (CCC) was set ablaze in Lagos has emerged.

And it is contrary to the claims of murder decorated with allegations of ritual practice.

The Parish, CCC Overcomers, Oke Ira Nla in Ajah Lagos state was set on fire in the morning of Friday, June 1, 2023.

The Parish Shepherd, Prophet Aso, and Secretary of the Parish, said:

It was was at night during the New Moon service, the Parish reached out to a popular hausa man who helps in removing waste from the soakaway in the area. The Hausa man by name Dogo, who has been doing the job for some years back in the area.

“In preparation for the upcoming juvenile harvest Thanksgiving, the Parish consulted him to help them pack their soakaway. Doogo was said to always pour some chemicals into the soakaway before packing them out.

“In the process of doing this around 1:00 am on Friday 2nd of June 2023, during the New Moon service. The Hausa man fell into the soakaway and was not found. The assistant Shepherd of the Parish, who was there to supervise, immediately tried to assist the man, himself fell into the soakaway, and both of them were not found.

“This shut down the service and threw the Church into dilemma. Immediately, everyone started helping, and the two gentlemen were rescued out. The Assistant Shepherd, Evangelist Kayode Are was rushed to the hospital, but the Hausa man was brought out dead.

“The case was immediately reported to the Nigerian Police Station at Ajiwe and Lagbasa Police Station by the Choir Master, the Parish Secretary, and another elder.

The assistant Shepherd is still at the hospital in a critical condition. He was reported to be an ulcer patient before the accident.”

CRC disclosed that Dogo’s kinsmen reacted violently to his demise by storming the church and “attacking the members, beating everyone, destroying the Church property and burning it down.”

The Secretary of the Parish was reportedly severely beaten and the shepherd was “stabbed seriously.”