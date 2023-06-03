Labour ‘ll strike Wednesday, except fuel reverse to N184/litre

Nigeria Labour Congress had threatened to embark on a nationwide strike on Wednesday…and she is still sticking to her guns, prepared to make true the threat !

NLC has specifically cautioned that it would not go back on its decision to withdraw its services should the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited fail to reverse the increase of the price of PMS to N184 per litre.

The workers’ union had during its emergency National Executive Council meeting in Abuja directed its affiliates, including state councils and industrial unions, to mobilise workers for a nationwide strike and protest if nothing was done by the Federal Government to embrace the status quo as far the price of petrol was concerned.

The NLC President, Joe Ajaero, while briefing journalists after the union’s emergency National Executive Council meeting, said, “The NEC in session directed that the leadership of NLC should be cautious of negotiations with people without portfolios.

“It is destructive and until the government is properly constructed and the people who will negotiate with labour are people with mandate and capacity to convince the government of the day, such negotiations may not be valid wherever.

“Consequently, the NLC decided that if by Wednesday next week, the NNPCL, a private limited liability company that illegally announced a price regime in the oil sector, refuses to reverse, the NLC and all its affiliates will withdraw their services and commence protest nationwide until this is complied with.

“The NLC NEC directs all state councils and industrial unions to commence mobilisation from this moment.”

Recall that President Tinubu, during his inaugural speech on Monday, May 29, announced the removal of fuel subsidy, saying, “Subsidy is gone”.

Though the President’s image makers had in different statements insisted that Tinubu was misquoted by some sections of the media.

However, Tinubu’s declaration led to an increase in panic buying with some filling stations across the country pegging the pump price of petrol at N600 per litre few hours after the announcement.

The NNPCL had on May 31, 2023 announced new pump prices according to states, even as some representatives of the government met with NLC officials, a meeting which ended in a deadlock.

Mainwhile, an economist and former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, Prof Akpan Ekpo, said any industrial action of any kind would be ‘disastrous’ for Nigeria.

Ekpo, who is the Chairman of the Foundation for Economic Research and Training, also stated that if the NLC decided to carry out their threat to embark on a strike on Wednesday, it would affect the Gross Domestic Product of the country and the growth trajectory.

“If you touch that price wrongly, all other prices will go up. I have been warning (the FG) against that. So, first things first, he would have consulted with operators to see what would be done by the end of June.

“The FG should consult widely and rectify these issues. NLC has the capacity to mobilise workers to down tools. They should not take it lightly,” he said.

Another economic analyst, Mr Ade Dayo, said the strike threat by the NLC may cause Nigerians to begin to panic-buy and hoard goods and service.

“It is the duty of the FG to call the NLC again to a roundtable and forestall this strike. The Nigerian economy cannot afford this strike at this time at all,” he said.

Interestingly, Speaking on the planned workers’ strike, the Director-General of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, called on labour to give the President a chance and allow the deregulation process.

“Labour should drop the idea of going on strike so that we can all move in the same direction. You can give a benefit of doubt to this current administration because they are just coming on board.

“They should dialogue with the government to see how the negative impact of the removal of subsidy can be ameliorated. So far, the President has spoken well, and there is every possibility that we must witness some positive movement. He needs to put his word into action.

“If you ask me whether I want to buy petrol at a lower cost, I will tell you yes, but as to whether the government should continue to subsidise, the answer is no. When you remove it, the price will go up, but the government should not reverse its decision to remove the subsidy.”