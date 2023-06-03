Segun Arinze x-rays football in Nigeria

In this article entitled: Nigerian Withered Football Flowers.

The English Premiership has ended with all its glamour and colourful trappings. Of course we all know that Manchester City won the League and today they face their city rivals Manchester United in the FA Cup Final. Okay we also know that the La Liga, Serie A, Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga have all ended. The circle begins again in August when we all Subscribe to Supersports for yet another adrenaline pumping football season. Now in all of this, my question is what happened to the Nigerian football League and Clubs? Why are we like this as a Nation? I remember growing up. We had the likes of Stationery Stores, Bendel Insurance, New Nigeria Bank FC of Benin (NNBC), Eyimba FC Owerri that later became Iwuanyanwu FC, BCC Lions of Gboko, El Kanemi Warriors, IICC shooting stars of Ibadan later became 3SC, Rangers International Enugu, Kano Pillars, Niger Tornadoes and many more. (Anyone you remember abeg add) Those days were filled excitement, fun and the glorious period of Nigerian football. Very nostalgic! What happened to us? What went wrong? Really sad. Why couldn’t we build on what we had? Do you know how much the English Premiership Clubs and Clubs in Europe make in Endorsements, Merchandising and TV rights and more? Most of these football Clubs in England and Europe that we all hail and wear their Jerseys with unnecessary pride and bragging rights are more than 100 years old and still standing and functioning optimally! Now imagine how the Nigerian football league would have developed all these year if the potentials were fully harnessed? And with the clubs having their own football academies and developing football with these aspiring youngsters? I believe our football administrators and the league management (if we have any) need to become extremely proactive in their handling of football in this country. Funnily enough these so called football administrators travel out a lot and enjoy what they see abroad and can’t replicate it back home. I ask, Where have all the flowers gone? Is Nigerian Football waning, withering or are we ready to Move in the right direction? Nigerian Club owners, Sports writers, Football Aficionados and the Nigeria Football Federation over to you. Just thinking out loud