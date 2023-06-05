2 DOWN, ONE TO GO… •EPL, FA Cup Gone…..UCL Loading

Manchester City have won the EPL and FA Cup with Community Shield in the waiting….Butcome Saturday June 10, they will face Inter Milan for the Champions League trophy.

That will be Pep Guardiola’s last assignment and fourth trophy this season. Indeed, a quadruple is within reach for the Citizens.

After June 10 encounter Guardiola would have been crowned the best manager in Europe this season.

The UCL is most important for the Spaniard. It is a trophy he desperately needs to win since he arrived at the Etihad.

Perhaps, this could just be the year of Guardiola and gang. Aside winning the UCL twice at FC Barcelona, he couldn’t win it with Bayern Munich.

He is dreaming and smelling it with Manchester City. The world watches with keen attention.

© DESMOND EKWUEME