It’s Official: European Sex Championship begins.. categories, logistics !

Sweden has declared sex as a sport and the first-ever sex competition is scheduled to take place early next week.

.

On June 8th, the highly anticipated European Sex Championship, which will be happening under the guidance of the Swedish Sex Federation, will be held.

The participants taking part in this competition will have to engage in sex sessions that will stretch up to six hours on a daily basis.

One solo match will at least go on for a good 40-45 minutes. The participants will have to compete in a variety of categories including, foreplay, oral sex, penetration, knowledge of the erogenous zones and so on.

A judges panel has been set to decide the winners of the competition but there is a twist in the game, the audience present at these matches will also have a say on the decision. Judges and the audience will be taking into consideration factors such as good communication skills between a couple, their endurance level, the chemistry that they share and their knowledge about sex.

Participants should be well versed with the Kamasutra and all the rules and sexual artistry that it speaks about. If these participants are able to demonstrate the rules and regulations of Kamasutra in their sexual act that they will have to put on display then the more points they will get.

For those who are not aware, Kamasutra is a Sanskrit scripture that sheds light on topics such as sexuality and eroticism. It is imperative that the participants in the Swedish sex competition are able to showcase their know-how and knowledge of sex.

The people participating in the sex competition will engage in sex sessions which can go up to six hours daily. The winners of the sex competition will be decided by a panel of judges and the audience will also influence the final decisions.

The European Sex Championship which starts 8 June is billed to span over six weeks with participants engaging in sexual activities from 45 minutes to 1 hour daily, depending upon the duration of their matches.

The report claims that the audience will also influence the decision of the sex competitions and will notice several aspects of the sexual activity. The final decision on the winners will be arrived at after considering the factors like the chemistry between the couple, knowledge about sex, endurance level, etc.

More points for knowledge of ‘Kamasutra’ Notably, the knowledge of ‘Kamasutra,’ the Sanskrit scripture on sex and eroticism, will also play a role in the decision making and the participants will get points based on their knowledge regarding the knowledge of ‘Kamasutra.’

Moreover, the championship has encouraged people from different sexual orientations and affirms its respect for diversity. The organisers of the sex competition believe that sexual orientation can play a significant role in the competition and influence the outcome of the matches.

Expressing their excitement over the event, the organisers of the sex competition said that the incorporation of sexual orientation as a part of sporting tactics will be a groundbreaking development among European countries.

Social media is filled with diverse reactions from users over the announcement of sex competition with people supporting the move to remove the inhibitions related to sex while others have expressed skepticism.