NLC set for action on Wednesday, debunks division

Speaking on media reports about factions of the NLC opposed to the strike, Ajaero said, “On Friday, all affiliates of the NLC agreed that we should take the next line of action. We don’t have northern NLC or southern NLC. If any media house has proof, let them bring it forward.”

As the Federal Government was scrambling to avert the strike, various state chapters of the NLC on Sunday started mobilising their members for the strike on Wednesday as directed by the leadership of the union.

The Lagos State chapter of the union endorsed the strike declared by the NLC leadership despite pleas by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The NLC Chairman in Lagos State, Funmi Sessi, said the chapter was “in full support of the strike.”

Like his Lagos counterpart, the Chairman of NLC in Nasarawa State, Ayuba Okok, said the workers in the state would participate in the strike action.

Addressing journalists after an emergency meeting of the State Executive Council held in Lafia on Sunday, Oko stated that he had directed all affiliates of the union in the state to mobilise their members preparatory to the strike.

Similarly, the Bayelsa State Council of the NLC said that it had asked the state workers to prepare to join the strike.

The state NLC secretary, John Angese, who stated this in a telephone chat with one of our correspondents on Sunday, said the state council was against the removal of oil subsidy by the Federal Government.

The situation was the same in Delta State where the workers’ leaders are gearing up for the strike.

The NLC Chairman in the state, Goodluck Ofobruku, said, “We’re fully in support of the ultimatum and will join the planned strike and protests. As I speak, mobilisation has started”

On his part, the NLC leader in Cross River State, Gregory Ulayi, expressed his strong support for the impending strike.

