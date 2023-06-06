Senate Approves Tinubu’s Appointment Of 20 Special Advisers
June 6, 2023
The Senate on Tuesday approved President Bola Tinubu’s appointment of 20 Special Advisers.
The approval came after Tinubu’s letter to the Upper Chamber requesting the approval.
The letter was read by Senate President Ahmad Lawan during a plenary session.
However, the letter did not have the names of the Special Advisers attached.
