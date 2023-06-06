Senate Approves Tinubu’s Appointment Of 20 Special Advisers

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
YouNews June 6, 2023 Events, Investigation, News, Politics, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 162 Views

The Senate on Tuesday approved President Bola Tinubu’s appointment of 20 Special Advisers.

The approval came after Tinubu’s letter to the Upper Chamber requesting the approval.

The letter was read by Senate President Ahmad Lawan during a plenary session.

However, the letter did not have the names of the Special Advisers attached.

