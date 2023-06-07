Army arrests 6 for impersonation, fake General on- the- run

The 81 Division of the Nigerian Army on Monday in Lagos paraded six suspects said to be impersonating military men.

According to Punch Newspaper, Lieutenant Ayodeji Owoyomi, who spoke on behalf of the Commander, 81 Division Provost Group, Brigadier General Mohammed Abubakar, paraded the suspects before journalists at the division’s headquarters on Victoria Island.

Owoyomi added that the division was also on the trail of a man who he said was parading himself as a Brigadier General.

The suspects arrested for impersonation were Abdulhakeem Mohammed, Babale Salisu, Christopher Francis, Vivian Titus, Jude Nwanosike and Dennis Embeleakpo.

One of the suspects, Salisu, was described as a dismissed personnel of the force.

“He was arrested on October 26, 2021, for impersonation at ABC Building, Broad Street, Lagos Island, while trying to forcefully eject occupants of the building. He was, however, dressed in the Nigerian Armed Forces Woodland Camouflage Uniform,” Owoyomi stated.

A female suspect, Titus, was said to have been arrested on May 20, 2023, at Agip Gate, Nigerian Army Cantonment Ojo Mammy Market following a tip-off.

“She dressed in the Nigerian military woodland camouflage shirt and had fake ID Card number 09NA/63/1988, Corporal rank.”

“Additionally, she has different pictures where she dressed in military uniform on her mobile phone,” he added.

The military said she had been arrested many times by the military police and was handed over to the state Commissioner of Police on January 5, 2023.

Owoyomi lamented that some of the suspects earlier arrested by the military, and handed over to the police, were seen again committing similar offences.

“It is a serious issue for us in the Army. We keep arresting civilians and we keep handing them over to the police. How they get out of there so easily is what we cannot say,” the military personnel told reporters.

On the fake Brigadier General said to be on the run, Owoyomi said the suspect was arrested on February 22, 2023, around 5.30pm at Tin Can Command Longroom Apapa, Lagos.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect had been parading himself as a Brigadier General, Colonel, Defence Attaché to France and Retired Chief of Military Intelligence Personnel, depending on the circumstances.”

“He was arrested in the company of one Headquarters Nigerian Army Band Corp NABC Coaster Bus conveying 11 personnel, two civil vehicles conveying two Air Force personnel as an escort and two NA personnel drivers.”

“It was further revealed that the impostor had regularly employed the services of military personnel and had a fake Ministry of Defence Identity Card,” the Army said.

It warned the public against dealing with the suspect as he was not a military officer.

According to the military, the suspect, who had earlier been interrogated by the force, had been asked to turn himself in but had allegedly refused, giving health reasons.

Some of the vehicles seized from the suspect were seen in the car park of the division.