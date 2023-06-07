Benzema signs for Saudi Arabian club

Karim Benzema has signed for Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad on a 2-year deal, lasting until 2026.

Karim Benzema is moving after another 12 months in La Liga with Real Madrid.

In the picture, Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema signs for Saudi Arabian team Al-Ittihad after leaving Real Madrid. Karim Benzema holds the Al-Ittihad jersey after signing for the Saudi Arabian team. French striker Karim Benzema has signed with Saudi Arabian team Al-Ittihad on an initial three-year deal, the club announced on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia is fast becoming the home of top football stars even if they’re facing the exit doors of their careers.

Like Mecca which is the famous annual pilgrimage city of millions across the world, Saudi Arabia is moving from tourism propelled by the religious visits to the Holy City into football.

Trust the oil rich country. Whatever she touches turns gold. The stupendous wealth she has and well managed economy will naturally attract any professional pursuing a career to the Asian country.

Football is the next target and investment of the Saudis. They have started and going the whole log.

Gradually they’re pulling world stars to their country. From Cristiano Ronaldo, they have their eyes on Lionel Messi who may be moving next season.

Talks are that Karim Benzema’s Real Madrid teammate, Luka Modric. may move sooner than expected.

The money splashed on these stars are irresistible. They’re thrice their annual earnings in Europe. That is the attraction aside the good life and kingly treatment they will be showered with by their hosts.

Al-Hilal, Al Shabab, Al Nassr, Al-Ettifac, Al-Felha and Al Taawon are few of the big spenders in the Saudi Professional Football League.

Indeed, the Saudis have a target which is to develop the standard of their game in the next 10 years. Surely, before then, they would have produced quality players who will be inspired by the skills and talents of the Ronaldos, Messis, Benzemas and Modrics among others.

It is very obvious that more top stars will be moving to the new Mecca of Football where money is indeed the name of the game.

© additional report from Alex ekwueme