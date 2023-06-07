Obasa Makes History, Re-elected Speaker 3rd Time

Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa has been re-elected by his colleagues to lead the Lagos State House of Assembly as Speaker for the third consecutive time.

The lawmakers also elected Hon. Mojisola Lasbat Meranda as the Deputy Speaker.

Obasa was unanimously re-elected after a proclamation of the 10th Assembly of the Lagos State House of Assembly by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who was present with Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat and top government officials at the chamber of the House.

Obasa, the most ranking member of the House, was nominated by Hon. Temitope Adewale, who was seconded by Sylvester Ogunkelu.

Hon. Noheem Adams, the Deputy Majority Leader in the ninth Assembly, was elected as the new Majority Leader while Hon. Adedamola Kasunmu was elected the Deputy Majority Leader.

Hon. Mojeed Fatai of Ibeju Lekki 1 was elected as the Chief Whip while Hon. David Setonji was elected the Deputy Chief Whip.