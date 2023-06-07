Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Official! Details of Dokpesi's burial events

Funeral Arrangements of Engr. Dr. High Chief Raymond Aleogho Dokpesi, FNSE

This is as announced by the family.

A 19th Monday June:
Day of Tributes. International Conference Center, Abuja @ 4pm.

B. 20th Tuesday June: Requiem Mass.
Church of Assumption,
Abuja @ 12noon.

C. 21st Wednesday June:
Body leaves to Agenebode, Edo State.
Service of Songs @ His Residence.
Agenebode @ 5pm.

D 22nd Thursday June:
Commendation Mass + Interment at His Residence,
Agenebode @ 11am.

E. 22nd Thursday June:
Entertainment of Guests, @ His Residence, Agenebode + St Peter’s Secondary School @ 2pm.

F. 24th Saturday June: Thanksgiving Mass. Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Agenebode @ 9am.

Thanks once again for being here for us and please extend our warmest regards to your entire family.

Raymond Dokpesi (Jnr).

For the Dokpesi Family

