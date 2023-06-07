Official! Details of Dokpesi’s burial events

Funeral Arrangements of Engr. Dr. High Chief Raymond Aleogho Dokpesi, FNSE
This is as announced by the family.
A 19th Monday June:
Day of Tributes. International Conference Center, Abuja @ 4pm.
B. 20th Tuesday June: Requiem Mass.
Church of Assumption,
Abuja @ 12noon.
C. 21st Wednesday June:
Body leaves to Agenebode, Edo State.
Service of Songs @ His Residence.
Agenebode @ 5pm.
D 22nd Thursday June:
Commendation Mass + Interment at His Residence,
Agenebode @ 11am.
E. 22nd Thursday June:
Entertainment of Guests, @ His Residence, Agenebode + St Peter’s Secondary School @ 2pm.
F. 24th Saturday June: Thanksgiving Mass. Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Agenebode @ 9am.
Thanks once again for being here for us and please extend our warmest regards to your entire family.
Raymond Dokpesi (Jnr).
For the Dokpesi Family