Portable Welcomes 3rd Baby (1st Boy) Within a year

Singer Habib Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has welcomed a son with his lover, identified as Akinyanju Omobolarinde.

Omobolarinde shared pictures of the newborn and her baby bump on her Instagram page on Tuesday.

She wrote, β€œHe has done so much for us I can’t tell it all 🫣 Thank you God for the journey so far am so glad to join the motherhood πŸ’ƒπŸ’ƒπŸ’ƒπŸ’ƒπŸ’ƒ

β€œComing back for my epistle and appreciation oooo but aye Ope yo. Congratulations to us Okikiolami #portablebaeby & #ashabi_simple. May God bless and protect him for us ANUOLUWAPO FITILAMIHAN

β€œAnother Tuesday king to Badmus family πŸ˜‹πŸ˜‹πŸ˜‹πŸ˜‹πŸ˜‹ king producing kings AKOI KING NATION.”