Portable Welcomes 3rd Baby (1st Boy) Within a year

Singer Habib Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has welcomed a son with his lover, identified as Akinyanju Omobolarinde.

Omobolarinde shared pictures of the newborn and her baby bump on her Instagram page on Tuesday.

She wrote, “He has done so much for us I can’t tell it all 🫣 Thank you God for the journey so far am so glad to join the motherhood 💃💃💃💃💃

“Coming back for my epistle and appreciation oooo but aye Ope yo. Congratulations to us Okikiolami #portablebaeby & #ashabi_simple. May God bless and protect him for us ANUOLUWAPO FITILAMIHAN

“Another Tuesday king to Badmus family 😋😋😋😋😋 king producing kings AKOI KING NATION.”