Tinubu Swears In Akume as SGF

President Bola Tinubu has sworn in Senator George Akume as the new Secretary to the Government of the Federation on Wednesday.

Akume took his Oath of Allegiance and Oath of Office in the presence of government officials at the council chamber.

Among those present at the swearing-in are Vice President Kashim Shettima; President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan; Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr FolasadeYemi-Esan; and the wife of the new SGF, Regina Akume.