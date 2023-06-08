Aregbesola tagged ” wicked Ingrate” as he blames Devil for attack on Tinubu

Ex-Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has blamed the devil for the misunderstanding between himself and his successor, Adegboyega Oyetola during the latter’s administration.

Aregbesola who spoke in Yoruba language during a welcome rally organised by his loyalists to welcome him back to the state at Freedom Park, Osogbo, said the devil successfully allowed animosity to thrive between them after the Supreme Court victory party in July 2019.

The former Minister had attributted his political successes to President Bola Tinubu, who identified and supported his political aspirations since 1999 from Lagos state.

According to him, politics in this part of the world is about acrimony but today, I am not here for that. We are here to seek reconciliation and forgiveness. My successes as governor were a collective achievement, including those who turned themselves into our enemies today.

“In July 2019 after the Supreme Court victory, we were together in this venue where we call on ourselves to be united. I said on that day that I’d concluded my tenure and hand over to the person I preferred but warned that it was left for my successor to be a good person and that I will be the godfather.

“But my statement was misconstrued and the devil took over leading to the rift that lasted four years. I did not request anything from my successor talkless of being denied such a thing but some people just feel envious of our presence.

Despite all of these, I seek forgiveness from those who felt offended by some of our actions.

“After this, I will not beg anybody again. We didn’t offend anyone and we don’t believe anyone offended us but it’s possible that they believe we offended them, that’s why we are seeking forgiveness”, he said.

Aregbesola has however been called a wicked ingrate”

“Tinubu got to know you through his mother, Alhaja Abibat and took you as his most trusted confidant over time.

You became so powerful that other Tinubu men wondered why Asiwaju made you his number 2.

Your words were laws in his camp.

He made you his powerful commissioner of works in Africa’s busiest and most populated state.

Lagos indigenes were angry that a man from Osun was given that office.

He loved and trusted you.

And when it was time for Osun state gubernatorial election, he supported you to get ACN ticket and when PDP, in their usual way stole your mandate, he gave you all the support anyone can think of to get back your stolen mandate and so from your very humble beginning,

you became an Executive Governor and Tinubu did not demand a kobo from you throughout.

Then, he felt that Oyetola should get APC ticket after you and that was his offence against you- his unpardonable offence.

Oyetola managed to win despite your nkt supporting him.

Yes, that Oyetola did not manage you well could be true but why not looked back at where you started from?

You became a Minister and promised the paramilitary under your ministry to compromise the election in Osun state last year against the party that made you a commissioner, a governor and a minister.

You told God that He should bring Tinubu down but God said no.

The day Oyetola lost, you were in US that Sunday morning where you quoted a Bible passage to express your gratitude that Oyetola and by extension, Tinubu lost which you later pulled down after we reacted to…

your insensitivity to progressives who never benefited anything from the party yet always want her to succeed.

You said that Asiwaju was peeing on his body before the primary.

You became the beautiful bride of those who hate Asiwaju. Some of them post nonsense to defend your nonsense.

But a day after the expiration of your eight years in office as minister, Tinubu was sworn in as President.

I know that you big bosses at the very top know how you settle your issues but your conduct was very irresponsible, ungodly and wicked. And we will say it. We don’t eat from your table and so we owe people like you nothing.

Now, you said it’s all the work of the devil.