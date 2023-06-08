Fuel depots, stations wind up, as petrol truck rises from N8m to N23m

Many filling stations are not selling products to the public..and many may never open again, for life !

Many depot owners may soon shut down their facilities due to the inability to meet the new financial requirement of about N10bn by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited as the cost of lifting fuel from its ships,

Depot owners, YOUNEWS learnt are presently struggling to raise between N5b-N10bn to make new orders from the NNPCL.

“NNPCL has enough stock in-country and we still buy from them pending when arrangements would be made for us to start ordering our products ourselves. Now, we have to raise about N10bn, some N5bn depending on the volume of the order to be able to access new products,” we gathered.

Unfortunately, many depot owners currently do not have stock as they had exhausted their stocks before President Bola Tinubu announced the removal of the petrol subsidy on May 29.

And YOUNEWS learnt also that accessing loan to finance the fuel business is becoming challenging more than ever!

Many depot owners would not be able to access funds because banks are skeptical of granting loans to the downstream sector

The pump price of petrol, which was between N179 and N200 per litre before subsidy removal, has skyrocketed to over N500 per litre after the President’s pronouncement.

As it were, YOUNEWS can predictably say that many smaller firms in the downstream sector would be forced to shut down operations and may be bought over by bigger ones due to their inability to meet up with the huge financial obligations to secure new products from the NNPCL.

Curiosly, even the NNPCL has been been having challenges accessing forex from the Central Bank of Nigeria, since the removal of petrol subsidy.

“Since full deregulation started, CBN has stopped giving us forex. We also have to source for dollars just like every other player in the downstream sector. So, depending on the dollar rates and other market indices, we import and have to also factor other costs before we sell to marketers,” the sources noted.

