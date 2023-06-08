Gov Adeleke’s Daughter Inlaw Confirms Divorce From Husband

Heidi Korth, the estranged wife of singer Davido’s cousin, Adesina Adeleke, popularly known as Sina Rambo, has confirmed their divorce.

She revealed this in a video she posted on her Instagram account on Wednesday night.

Korth showed off her diamond wedding ring in a video she shared, explaining that she was now officially divorced and that she decided to give her diamond wedding ring to anyone who doesn’t have a ring yet and is getting married.

Speaking in the video, she said, “This is my wedding ring, and since I am now officially divorced, I want to give it out to someone who is getting married soon. If you are getting married anytime soon, It is actually a diamond ring, just hit me up, send a picture of your wedding invitation card and I will send it to you.”

Korth announced her separation from Rambo in December 2022, accusing him and sister of being violent towards her.