Graphic details, as gunmen murder UI Prof, dump corpse 14km

The real facts have emerged on how a Professor with the University of Ibadan in Oyo State, Prof. Opeyemi Ajewole, was killed on Monday.

Spokesman of the Oyo State Police Command, Adewale Osifeso, on Tuesday confirmed the killing of the Lecturer.

Sources close to the Professor of Social and Environmental Forestry at the university said Ajewole was trailed and shot by four gunmen in front of his home at Duku Close, off Olororo Bus Stop in Ojoo area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Police sources that the Ajewole while driving into Duku Close, where he stays with his family, at about 8pm, was greeted by a neighbour on the street.

After the pleasantries, he drove to the front of his gate, waiting for his children, who he had called earlier on the phone, to open the door.

But four men in a car were equally said to have driven into the street and went to where Ajewole was waiting for the gate to be opened for him.

The four men came out and engaged the Lecturer in a talk.

Shortly after, according to findings, Ajewole was seen to have brought out his Automated Teller Machine card, giving the men, who had now pulled out their guns, its Personal Identification Number.

Apparently not satisfied with this, the gunmen shot him right in front of his home.

The sound of the gunshot drew the attention of neighbours, with his children, who were about opening the gate, running back into the house.

After a while, those who heard the gunshot and sound of moving vehicles came out to assist Ajewole on the assumption that it was the gunmen that had fled.

But on getting outside they discovered that the gunmen not only left with the Lecturer’s car, they also took him along.

Policemen deployed to the area were said to have begun a manhunt for the fleeing gunmen immediately.

However, it was not until about 11pm that the lifeless body of Professor Ajewole was discovered in Akinyele area of the state.

Akinyele, where his remains were found, is about 13.3 kilometres to Duku Close, a drive of about 25 minutes without traffic.

He was said to have been further injured on the head by his attackers and dumped by the roadside.

News only filtered into his residential area at about 2am that he did not survive the attack.

Learnt that the matter is under investigation