Ondo Dep Gov’s wife to husband: You are a liar, woman beater

The wife of the Ondo State Deputy Governor, Seun Ayedatiwa, has faulted her husband’s defence over allegation of assault, maintaining that she is a serial victim of abuse in his hand.

But the deputy Governor in a statement through his media aide, Kenneth Odusola, said he had never raised a hand to hit his wife since they got married.

He described the allegation as baseless, false, nothing but political blackmail taken too far,” to cause political unrest in the state.

But in a statement from London entitled, “My Ordeal At The Hands Of Lucky”, Mrs Ayedatiwa narrated her experience, adding that she could no longer endure his temperament.

According to her, she had endured physical, emotional, and mental abuse from her husband—beatings, torture, and constant mistreatment.

“I have come across numerous comments regarding the statement released by the Women Group, the Society for Women Empowerment (SWE).

“Although I cannot ascertain the existence of the group or the true intentions behind the story, I feel it is important to express my pain for the sake of other women.

“I am a woman who deeply respects and supports my husband. Our story, like many others, has been one of grace and growth. While I am sociable, I am always mindful of my husband’s position. I have dedicated myself to nurturing our home and children, as any wife and mother would. I have done so with unwavering strength.

“Prior to Lucky’s appointment as the deputy governor, we had ongoing issues revolving around abusive behavior. Each time, he would apologize, often attributing his actions to alcohol. Our children have witnessed this on two occasions. They implored me to have him arrested, but I explained that Nigerian culture does not provide room for such measures.

“I am not happy about revealing my personal struggles publicly. It is a painful reality I must confront. I have reached the conclusion that concerted efforts must be made to eradicate the scourge of violence against women. I have endured physical, emotional, and mental abuse from my husband—beatings, torture, and constant mistreatment.

“On December 1, 2022, during a minor argument, I experienced one of the most severe beatings of my life at the hands of my husband. I was left bruised and battered, to the extent that I could not attend the birthday ceremony of Toyin Akeredolu, the younger sister of Governor Akeredolu, in Ibadan. He threatened to kill me, uttering words of disdain.

“On Friday, December 2, I traveled to Ibadan to meet with the First Lady, Chief Betty-Anyanwu Akeredolu, to report Lucky’s actions. When she saw my battered face, she was enraged. She subsequently reported Lucky to the Governor. Lucky used to be the First Lady’s favorite, but since that day, she has distanced herself from him.

“Upon returning to Akure, even with my bruised face, Lucky slapped me again. He accused me of exposing him to the Governor and First Lady. He not only slapped me but also poured Hennessy on my head, berating me as a worthless woman.

“A few days before the FOWOSO summit, I was burdened with depression and numerous issues. I had already made up my mind not to attend the program. However, Lucky approached me, pleaded, and promised never to harm me again. I had to apply heavy makeup and wear dark glasses to conceal the bruises on my face, just to attend the event.

“By the end of January, Lucky resumed his abusive behavior. As much as I am a strong supporter of his aspirations to succeed the Governor, I have consistently advised him to exhibit decorum in his public life.

“Every time I mentioned this, he dismissed it as jealousy and insecurity, showing no regard for my feelings. Disrespectful calls were frequently received at our home, especially from one Ambassador Tolu Taiwo, one of his girlfriends.

“During the first week of February, we had a conversation about his political aspirations, and I advised him to refrain from making certain remarks to people. Instead of considering my advice, he unleashed his anger on me, subjecting me to further physical abuse. He threatened to kill me and make another woman the First Lady when he becomes Governor.

“Lucky not only assaulted me but also locked me out of the house. I had to spend two nights at St. Jacob Hotel. He instructed the gatekeeper not to allow me entry. From there, I had to travel to Lagos and eventually moved to Ilesa, my hometown.

“After being locked out, my driver eventually went to the house to retrieve my bag, which contained my passport. Since then, I have relocated to London.

“I am aware that Lucky may attempt to deny this story once again. However, I urge you to question him: Why have I not refuted the allegations of his abuse?

“He is my husband, and no woman would want to falsely accuse her spouse. If he claims that all of this is untrue, ask him to call me and put our conversation on speaker. He is well aware of my position on this matter. I refuse to continue hiding and suffering in silence.

“Once again, the First Lady is fully aware of this situation.

If Lucky denies it once more, I will come out with pictures and videos, no matter how humiliating it sounds. I am taking this step because I can no longer endure this situation silently.”

OLUWASEUN ESTHER AIYEDATIWA

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM

7TH JUNE, 2023.