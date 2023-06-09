Emefiele, CBN Gov for 9yrs Suspended ! Tinubu orders Probe

Godwin Emefiele CFR (born 4 August 1961) is a Nigerian politician, economist and banker who served as governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria from 4 June 2014 to 9 June 2023.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has suspended the Central Bank Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, CFR, from office with immediate effect,” the Director of Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation Willie Bassey said in a Friday statement.

“This is sequel to the ongoing investigation of his office and the planned reforms in the financial sector of the economy.

Mr Emefiele has been directed to immediately hand over the affairs of his office to the Deputy Governor (Operations Directorate) who will act as the Central Bank Governor pending the conclusion of the investigation and the reforms.”