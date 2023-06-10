Anxiety grips Hilda Baci as Guinness Record Delays

Weeks, and even month after, Guinness World Record (GWR ) is yet to Confirm her Cook-A-Thon Despite Submitting Evidence!

Hilda Baci, a well-known Nigerian cook, has revealed that she continues refreshing her email in order to know if confirmation from Guinness World Records has arrived.

Several weeks ago, Nigerian chef Hilda Baci entered the cooking marathon in an attempt to break the record set by Indian chef Lata Tondon.

Before Lata Tondon beat the record in 2019.

The previous holder, Rickey Lumpkin of Los Angeles, cooked for a record-breaking 68 hours, 30 minutes, and one second in 2018.

In 2019, Lata Tondon set a new record by cooking more than 1,600 kg of food grains, 400 vada pavs, 250 sandwiches, and a variety of other delicacies over four days.

Hilda Baci broke the record of 87 hours, 40 minutes, after cooking for 100 hours and 40 minutes. Guinness World Records, however, has yet to formally recognize her as the new world breaker. They believe that before officially verifying a record, they must first analyze all of the evidence.

In a tweet posted on Hilda Baci’s profile, she revealed that she has been continually refreshing her email to see if there is any email or update from Guinness World Record after cooking for 100 hours.

She tweeted, “Not me refreshing my email every second since we submitted all the evidence to Guinness World Records”.

Some fans have also reacted to her tweet with some tagging Guinness World Records.

@Anthony nwabisi: “Be patient dear, the record is yours! Congratulations again.”.

@King William also commented, “I honestly don’t understand why they’re taking so long. How hard can it be to tell your workers to watch a video? I mean, humans consume so much television these days so how hard can it be?”

@Miraculous sound also said, “Am not too sure you properly involved the Guinness World Record or carried them along, before going out for this challenge, if not why the sluggishness in feedback? Congratulations tho, your effort it’s really do.”

In response to the online brouhaha and call out by fans of Hilda Baci, the Guinness World Records replied to her tweet saying, “our records team are working on it “.

Curiously, another person in Nigeria is already cooking, trying hard to beat her yet to be confirmed record.