Citizens hail Emefiele’s Suspension, wish him Sacked !

Opinions across board by Nigeriajn at home and in diaspora are more like getting sadistic joy from the sack, because of what Nigerians went through during that period !

The Suspension is expected is a sharp reaction from many whom YOUNEWS asked their views.

A Public Affairs Observer, an accountant , Mr Adeloro Sanmi, volunteered a tearse comment , he said “the suspension is not a surprise, “

Many are saying it was expected, adding that the Nigerian economy suffered under Emefiele.

The monetary policies postulated by Emefiele made many Nigerian businesses shrank and gasped for air.

Another person, Mr Dayo told punch newspaper that , “It was expected that the new President would let him go.

“See the gruesome way he (Emefiele) handled the naira redesign policy! Many businesses were shut down during that period. All the pleas from economists, analysts and social critics fell on deaf ears. He was fixed on only doing his bidding.

“Whoever is going to take over after him should be one who listens and is devoid of partisan affiliation. The office of the governor of the CBN is not a political office.

“A thorough probe should be instituted and a competent person made to man the position.”

Another economist, Mr Usman Musa, noted that the suspended CBN governor did not handle the economic issues affecting the nation wisely.

He added that there were many accusations of partisanship regarding Emefiele, but he failed to address the issue as he should.

Musa said, “The economy of this country suffered under Emefiele. Surprise is the last thing I feel hearing the news of his suspension. He should be thoroughly investigated, especially as regards the naira redesign policy. Where are the new notes he said he printed?

“Emefiele completely failed in his duty. He did not concentrate on his core mandate of price stability as the apex bank’s governor. We are talking of an inflation rate of about 22.24 per cent or more and an exchange rate nearing N800 per dollar. Who should be held responsible for all these woes if not him?”

The Director and Chief Executive Officer, Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise, Dr Muda Yusuf, said the suspension did not come to him as a surprise.

Yusuf said the President had made it known during his campaign that he did not agree with some of the policies of the CBN governor.

He said, “Emefiele came up with a lot of policies that have not worked well for the economy and Tinubu singled out the exchange rate management, the forex policy and expressed displeasure about the naira redesign. He was very clear about his condemnation of it, and that the policy was too harsh for the citizens.

“It was also clear that the policies of Emefiele were not compatible with that of the President, so if this has happened, I will not be surprised. Their monetary policy beliefs are fundamentally different.”

A policy analyst, Suraj Oyewale, said Emefiele’s performance as governor of the apex bank had fallen below expectation, adding that many Nigerians would be happy to see him leave office.

“The general consensus is that the performance of the economy under Emefiele has been less than impressive, especially the naira redesign policy, which was not well thought out. I’m sure many Nigerians will be excited to see him leave,” he said

Oyewale, however, said it was the second time in 10 years that a sitting CBN governor would be suspended by the President and feared that the trend might “weaken the independence of the CBN.”

“Subsequent governors may become a pun in the hands of the executive for fear of being sacked and will be unable to take tough decisions that will favour the economy,” he added.

A lecturer and political analyst, Dr Ganiu Bamgbose, said the President made a great decision by suspending the CBN governor, whom he accused of holding the country hostage economically.

He said, “I think the President as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces is at liberty to choose who is returning and whosoever he wants in his space.

As a president, who is prepared to lead the country to success, he could have seen what no one else sees. In this case, as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, he knows who is suitable for a post and who is going to make his administration successful.

“Emefiele should have been relieved of the job earlier than this. Isn’t it ridiculous that the CBN suddenly told us that there was no money to sustain the change of currency, which brought so much agony and hardship to the country about five to six months ago?”

A political analyst, Kamilu Fage, said it was surprising that the President left the CBN governor in office for some time after the swearing-in despite several infractions Emefiele committed prior to the election.

“Given what Emefiele did with the scarcity of naira, I am surprised that the President left him in the office till now given all he did during the naira crisis,” he said.