DSS set to arrest Emefiele, monitors against travel or sneak out !

As President Bola Tinubu suspended the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Godwin Emefiele, from office with immediate effect, Friday evening, the Department of State Services, YOUNEWS Learnt has moved into works.

It is yet unconfirmed if the operatives of the Department of State Services had arrested the suspended CBN governor immediately after the suspension on Friday.

The spokesman for the DSS, Peter Afunaya, saud that he could not confirm the arrest late on Friday night.

YOUNEWS however is aware that Emefiele would have been arrested during the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

A top security source said, “Yes, expect that (his arrest) to happen.!

He would have been arrested before but the administration of former President Buhari protected him. He has many questions to answer.

“As a result of this, he won’t be allowed to either travel out or sneak out of the country. So, we are looking for him.”

Emefiele, who was appointed the apex bank’s governor on June 4, 2014, was also at the centre of a storm in January 2023 when security operatives attempted to arrest him over allegations of terrorism financing and economic crime.

Section 11 of the CBN Act, 2007 gives the President power to terminate the appointment of the apex bank governor, but such must have the backing of lawmakers.

“The CBN governor can be removed by the President provided that the removal of the governor shall be supported by two-thirds majority of the Senate praying that he be removed,” the section stated.

The Act also states that the governor, deputy governor, or director of the CBN can be removed if they are serving as a lawmaker or a director of a bank.

“A person shall not remain a governor, deputy governor or director of the Bank if he is a member of any federal or state legislative house; or if he is a director, officer or employee of any bank licensed under the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act.”

The CBN Act further states that criminal offences and mental health conditions can result in the CBN governor’s termination of appointment.

“The governor, deputy governor or director shall cease to hold office in the Bank if he becomes of unsound mind or, owing to ill health, is incapable of carrying out his duties: is convicted of any criminal offence by a court of competent jurisdiction except for traffic offences or contempt proceedings arising in connection with the execution or intended execution of any power or duty conferred under this Act or the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act,” the Act adds.

The governor can also be removed if he “is guilty of a serious misconduct in relation to his duties under this Act; disqualified or suspended from practising his profession in Nigeria by order of a competent authority made in respect of him personally; becomes bankrupt.”