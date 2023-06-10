Lawyer tackles Tinubu’s suspending Emefiele, illegal… What the Law says?

A human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, has come out to say that the suspension of the CBN governor was not in accordance with the law!

He is of the argument that Emefiele could not be removed by the President without recourse to the law.

He said, “It is quite a controversial issue. Ordinarily, by virtue of Section 11 of the CBN Act of 2007, the cessation of office of the CBN governor for misconduct on account of the decision of the President can only be through removal, which has to go through the Senate and two-third of members must give their concurrence before the CBN governor can be removed.

That statutory position is enshrined to guarantee the institutional independence of the CBN.

“I personally believed that Emefiele should not remain in office; he has committed several infractions, and I am not comfortable with the way he led the bank; however, on the basis of law I do not think the President can remove the CBN governor without recourse to the Senate.”

But YOUNEWS Legal Checks revealed that the President had the constitutional right to give the directive, stating that the suspension could not be questioned.

YOUNEWS Further discovered from the points of Law that Emefiele had overstayed the five-year statutory period he was supposed to use in office according to the CBN Act.

There are even indications now that Tinubu’s body language towards the suspension could eventually result in a further dismissal of the governor.

An economist, Prof Sheriffdeen Tella, said Emefiele should not see his suspension as shocking, having thrown the economy into domestic shocks through inconsistent policies, some of which led to the death of some Nigerians.

He said, “The suspension should not be surprising even to himself. He has over time thrown the economy into domestic shocks through policy inconsistency and summersaults without an apology to anybody, even to the government he is embarrassing.

“The last ditch was the twin policy of cashless economy and currency redesign that resulted in the death of Nigerians, collapse of businesses and loss of faith in banking services.”

In support of YOUNEWS Legal search is Ozekhome

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Chief Mike Ozekhome, who opines that the Suspension is legal.

He said Tinubu had the right to suspend Emefiele, adding that the term suspension was just a euphemism for dismissal.

He stated, “The President has all the right to suspend the CBN governor despite the independence of the apex bank. He can do so under the CBN Act. He is the overall boss and President of Nigeria.

“This is what we call the transient nature of power. Before Emefiele, there was Sanusi. The position is not hereditary. He who has the power to appoint can suspend. It is Tinubu’s right and prerogative to suspend the CBN governor for any infraction. He acted in line with the law. It is not illegal.

“Someone must have been appointed to act in his place so there is no illegality there.”

YOUNEWS Checks on the side of History shows President Tinubu’s action is backed by precedence.

President Goodluck Jonathan ordered the suspension of the then CBN governor, Lamido Sanusi, weeks after he exposed the alleged theft of at least $20bn by officials of the petroleum ministry…that was on February 20, 2014,

Sanusi was suspended while on an official assignment to Niamey, Niger Republic.

He later claimed to have ignored Jonathan’s directive to him to resign because the reason for the directive was baseless.

He said Jonathan asked him to quit for allegedly sending copies of the letter he wrote to the President to former President Olusegun Obasanjo and the then Rivers State governor, Chibuike Amaechi.

The spokesperson for the then President, Dr Reuben Abati, explained in a statement Sanusi was suspended because of reports by the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria claiming that the CBN governor had engaged in “financial recklessness and misconduct” but did not identify any particular financial crime.

Sanusi, who later became the Emir of Kano before he was deposed, refused to back down on allegations that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation and the then Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Allsion-Madueke, could not account for over $20bn of crude oil exports carried out by the NNPC.

He was ordered to hand over to the most senior Deputy Governor of the CBN, Dr Sarah Alade, pending the conclusion of investigations into the alleged breaches of enabling laws, due process and the mandate of the CBN.

In April 2014, he won a court case against the Federal Government after he was detained and his passport confiscated by the Department of State Services but did not return to the apex bank.