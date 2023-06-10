Naira Redesign as Emefiele’s major ‘sin, Tinubu’s stand

Many citizens died during protests against the policy, while many commercial banks had their facilities destroyed

The introduction of the naira redesign policy by the Emefiele-led CBN in October 2022 actually started on a controversial note.

It was with short notice, and the deadline ? So so short. All were caught unaware, unprepared .

And from day one the then Minister Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, kicked against it.

She spoke openly against it barely 48 hours after it was announced.

Ahmed had stated that her ministry was not consulted and she was not aware of the monetary policy.

The reaction generated tension and uncertainty until the Presidency confirmed that Buhari approved the policy, which it said was to manage inflation, combat currency counterfeiting and ransom payment.

Early January 2023, the CBN started a cash swap programme in various local government areas to reach citizens in rural communities, who complained of the unavailability of banks in their localities.

The initial deadline of January 31, 2023, set by the apex bank for the old notes to cease being legal tender was moved to February 10, as the country fell into hard times with both the old and new naira notes going out of circulation.

The situation was compounded by fuel scarcity across the country as Nigerians berated the policies of the government as ill-thought.

President Tinubu, who was then the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, also slammed those behind the naira redesign, which he said was targeted at his candidature.

While speaking in January during a campaign at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, Tinubu said, “Let fuel be expensive, only they know where they keep it. Keep petrol, keep the naira, we will vote and be elected.

You may change the ink of naira notes. What you expect will not happen. We will win.

“They said petrol will rise to N200/litre and N500/litre, let your mind be at rest. They don’t want the forthcoming election to hold. They want to scatter it but that won’t be possible.

“They thought they could cause trouble; they sabotaged fuel but with or without fuel, with or without motorcycles and tricycles, we will vote and win. This is a superior revolution.”

In February, the governors of Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara states took the Federal Government to the Supreme Court and urged it to declare the naira redesign illegal.

Despite an initial order of the court for the policy to be suspended, the CBN went ahead to announce that the old naira notes had ceased to be legal tender at the expiration of the February deadline.

In March, the Supreme Court finally ruled that the old naira notes remain legal tender till December 31, 2023, effectively ending the controversies surrounding the matter.

Experts estimated the loss to the failed naira redesign policy at N20tn as many called for the sacking of Emefiele.

Prior to the naira redesign controversy, many Nigerians, particularly members of civil society and the media, had called for Emefiele’s sacking over his rumoured political ambition.

A group of friends had in May 2022 bought the N100m expression of interest form for the presidential ticket of the APC for him.

This was followed by sponsored posts on various media platforms advertising his candidacy.

Photos of hundreds of branded vehicles were also splashed on social media, attracting widespread outrage.

Emefiele had subsequently instituted a suit against the Independent National Electoral Commission and the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice over his eligibility to contest the APC primary.

He asked the court to stop INEC from disqualifying him from participating in the primary election of his preferred political party.