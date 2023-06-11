Emefiele’s arrest drama, detention extended, More CBN directors for Probe

Suspended apex bank boss was arrested in Lagos on Saturday by DSS operatives and flown to Abuja in a private jet.

A viral video showed the suspended apex bank boss driven to the tarmac in an unmarked Hilux van accompanied by security agents.

After disembarking from the vehicle, he was escorted into a waiting plane where security operatives were waiting to receive him.

One of the operatives, who closely followed Emefiele, had in his hands a pair of handcuffs

Before now, the DSS had been on the trail of the suspended CBN governor and had even approached a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory to arrest him.

“Recall that we were looking for him before his suspension. Now that we have him, we will hear from him; hear what he has to say on those issues we have highlighted before.”

The source added that the DSS had assembled a team of crack interrogators to quiz him and others.

YOUNEWS Learnt that top directors of the CBN would be interrogated in this week and next, as part of a comprehensive probe of Emefiele’s administration as directed by the President.

Secret police have been detailed to go after senior officials in the procurement department of the CBN as well as special advisers to the embattled governor.

A source stated, “One of those under the radar of the DSS is a special adviser to the CBN governor.

“He retired from the CBN in 2021 as a director but was retained by Emefiele as a special adviser. He is believed to have an inside knowledge of all the actions taken by Emefiele.

“Other subjects of interest are senior officials and directors in the procurement department. The fact is that many top directors will be invited or arrested for questioning in the weeks ahead.”

Emefiele’s aides and other top directors at CBN would be grilled on a number of issues relating to loans worth billions of naira given to farmers under the Fadama scheme, which were believed to have been marred by fraud; the controversial sale of Polaris Bank, which was also allegedly fraught with irregularities; alleged financing of the Indigenous People of Biafra by the suspended CBN boss, and other allegations bordering on forex fraud.

The CBN chiefs are also expected to answer tough questions on the apex bank’s fiscal policies, including the handling of the naira redesign policy, which led to the scarcity of naira notes and caused a nationwide economic crisis, resulting in riots, attacks on banks and death of some citizens.

“Their level of complicity will determine if they will retain their jobs or face prosecution at the end of investigation,” another source stated.

Already, Department of State Services,YOUNEWS gathered is likely to approach the court on Tuesday to obtain an order to keep the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, in its custody for as long as his interrogation will last.

A source told YOUNEWS, that the DSS is tying to do everything, legally.

,”You know that he is a big man, and we have to make sure that the loose ends are tightened before we take him to court.

CBN boss may be kept for an indefinite period. we were told.

Tinubu was reportedly quoted as saying that, “Honestly, Nigerians need to know what happened during those agonizing days for Nigerians.”