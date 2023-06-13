Akpabio defeats Yari with 63 votes, emerges 10th Senate president

The tension that enveloped the National Assembly over the next leadership of the 10th National Assembly this more and even in days before today has subsided…or even almost over!

Senator Godswill Akpabio has emerged the 10th President of the Senate after defeating Senator Abdulaziz Yari.

The representative of Akwa Ibom North Senatorial District emerged as the leader of the National Assembly on Tuesday.

The nomination was seconded y Senator Olamilekan Solomon Yayi from Ogun State.

So also did Senator Elisha Abbo from Adamawa State nominate Yari for the position of Senate president.

Akpabio, the anointed candidate of the All Progressives Congress, secured 63 votes from the available 109 to emerge the winner of the contest.

