Guinness World Record confirms Hilda Bacci cooking record

Hilda has been certified this morning and there’s a time allowed for her to reign before a new record can be set.

In a cookathon, you apply and wait for a go-ahead before you start cooking. Go to the site and check.

Sources are saying Chef Dammy didn’t wait for her application to be fully processed before she turned on her gas cooker.

GWR may not even consider her at all. She’s a brave young lady and she’ll go places if she’s well managed.

Another source said, “Dammy is just playing and getting exposure and recognition for her brand. She is not breaking any records.

First, Hilda has just been confirmed and you cannot attempt a GW record until a year after an holder has been confirmed.

Secondly, there are strict rules to be followed, which clearly Dami didn’t follow any of them.

Even the Hilda that went to great lengths to achieve what she did, Guiness World Record still removed 7 hours from her attempt and left her with 93 hours 11 minutes.

Dami is just leveraging on the buzz to change her financial story. Dazzol.